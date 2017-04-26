Officials identify 2 men killed after going over Pickwick Dam

HARDIN CO., Tenn. — Tragedy at a popular spot many people go to find peace.

“I would not advise anyone to put a boat in there at all it is very very dangerous,” one man said.

Wednesday, two bodies were recovered on the bottom half of the Pickwick Dam after officials say they and their boat were swept over the concrete edge.

“Two males were on the lake side of the dam at Pickwick and went through the spillway or they might have gone over. Somehow they went from that side of the dam to the other side of the dam,” TWRA Spokesman Doug Markham said.

Hardin County fire officials said security cameras captured the moment when an aluminum flat bottom boat with two men on board went over the edge.

“It started on the lake side of the dam and ended up on the other side of the dam, the tail water side of the dam,” Markham said.

The men have now been identified as Casey Cox, 32, and Michael Terry, 69, both from Chester County.

Officials said the strong currents carried their bodies several miles down the river.

“We saw the Air Evac probably around 1 p.m. and it did go up river from the dam,” one witness said.

Investigators spent hours combing both sides of the dam hoping more evidence in this tragedy will was ashore.

“Getting their boat removed and going to take it to a place where we can do some more investigation with boat investigators that might be able to identify exactly what happened,” Markham said.

People said this is not the first time an incident like this has happened.

One lady said she remembers when a pontoon boat was swept over the dam with two people on board.