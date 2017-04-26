Proposed law will allow sign language for high school credit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students in Tennessee could soon learn American Sign Language and get credit for it. State lawmakers already signed off on the change.

“Translators are not readily available,” STAR Center President Dave Bratcher said.

The STAR Center in north Jackson helps people with hearing loss find work. Bratcher said it is an under-served area. “We’re trying to place them in employment. We’re working with them on job readiness training, and finding a translator is one of the largest barriers,” he said.

A new bill in the state legislature could change that. It allows students to take ASL to fulfill foreign language requirements.

“This in turn will create a stronger pipeline of people interested in studying ASL at the university, which will hopefully encourage people to go for the interpreter certifications,” Dr. Jean Marie Walls said.

Walls chairs the language department at Union University. They offer several ASL courses. “We’d love to be able to offer more courses, but we’re limited right now by access to teachers who can teach those courses for us,” Walls said.

Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said they do not currently officer ASL classes. “I certainly think there’s a need to include sign language, and I’m glad it’s going to be included,” she said.

Ruffin said colleges and universities should also include ASL in their curriculum. “What’s going to happen in finding the teacher to meet the needs of the students when students say they’re interested in taking sign language?” Ruffin said.

The bill’s sponsor said about 500,000 Tennesseans are deaf or hard of hearing, and many use sign language to communicate.

“The more folks that can learn sign language, the better off all of us will be,” Bratcher said.

The bill still needs the governor’s signature. If approved, it would take effect July 1.