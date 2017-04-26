Undergrads, alumni show spirit with “I Heart UTM Week”

MARTIN, Tenn..-What better way to get through ‘hump day’ than to actually ride a camel. That is what UT-Martin’s Chancellor Keith Carver did Wednesday as part of “I Heart UTM Week”!

Organizers said it is a time dedicated to showing school spirit and connects undergrad students with alumni. The school is also hosting the “Captain’s Challenge”, to raise $300,000 for the school.

“That’s more of a push towards alumni to give back to the campus and see what’s going on on campus, but we use “I Heart UTM Week” to kind of push that out to alums and to show them what’s going on on campus and what’s changed since they’ve been gone,” said Jared Anderson,