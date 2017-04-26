United Way presents $20,000 check to help prepare students for workforce

JACKSON, Tenn. — The United Way of West Tennessee pitched in Wednesday to help prepare the next generation for work after graduation.

The nonprofit presented a $20,000 check Wednesday at Arlington Elementary School, one of three schools taking part in the “Leader in Me” program.

The initiative aims to prepare young students for the workforce.

“It really empowers the students to take responsibility and accountability for their actions and just a great workforce development tool,” United Way of West Tennessee President Scott Conger said.

Both North Parkway and Isaac Lane take part in the program as well.

Conger says he’s open to eventually introducing the “Leader in Me” program at other area schools.