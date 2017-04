WEATHER UPDATE

BREEZY, WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL OVER THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. THEREAFTER, A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL LIFT EAST THROUGH THE REGION LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. SOME OF THESE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE SEVERE ESPECIALLY ALONG AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER.

FOLLOWING COOLER AND DRIER CONDITIONS THURSDAY, WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL RETURN FRIDAY IN ADVANCE OF A DEEP LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS TO THE MID-SOUTH FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

