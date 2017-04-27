Brownsville prepares for annual blues fest

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-The poster for an annual Memorial Day weekend event was unveiled Thursday.

The Exit 56 Blues Festival takes place during the Memorial Day weekend and today dozens gathered as the artwork to help promote the festivities was unveiled.

This is the seventh year the artist has created the promotional poster for the event.

“I hope they understand the blues but also to evoke the feeling of the blues. It’s about hard times and hard feelings but there are also a lot of happy feelings as well,” said artist Mark Kendrick.

The Exit 56 Blues Festival takes place at the Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville and includes performances from several blues musicians and bands. There is also a fried barbecue eating contest as well.