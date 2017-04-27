Freed-Hardeman alum welcomed as new university president

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The 16th president in Freed-Hardeman’s almost 150-year history graduated from the Christian school, class of 1989. Since then, he’s served a congregation in Mount Juliet for nearly two decades.

But now, it’s time David Shannon comes home to Henderson. “I don’t want to sound cliché, but I’m telling you, I love university,” the incoming president said.

Shannon says his love for Freed began as an 18-year-old freshman. Fast forward a few decades, and now he’s moving from the pulpit to the president’s office, a job he says he’s ready for.

“Even though my life previously has been in ministry, it’s definitely a love for the Lord and a love for learning and a love for people,” Shannon said.

Shannon says he doesn’t want the university’s progress to stop when current president Joe Wiley retires but wants to continue making positive strides forward.

“I see improvement the way I see my own life,” Shannon said. “As long as I’m alive, I hope that I have not arrived. There’s always room for improvement.”

As the 16th president of FHU, Shannon says he plans to expand student outreach, letting students coast to coast know about the Christian education and experience that can be found in Henderson.

“There are young people all over the United States that, if they knew just really how excellent it is to live in Henderson and attend Freed-Hardeman University, they would want to be here,” Shannon said.

Shannon says he wants students to know his goal — to continue to reach greater heights of excellence as a university and a family.

“Freed-Hardeman University is a place to belong, to be loved and to become,” Shannon said. “And that’s what every incoming student can expect.”

The Freed alumnus says over the years, FHU has impacted his life spiritually, socially and even helped bring his family together. Shannon says he met his wife on campus, and his two children, Colton and Lacie, later attended and graduated.

Shannon will take over the position in June, replacing Dr. Wiley, who is retiring as president after nine years in office.