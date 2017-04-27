Hit-and-run victim dies in hospital; suspect appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman injured in a recent hit-and-run has died, her family has confirmed.

Ramiza Robertson, 28, passed away Thursday afternoon after being hospitalized more than two weeks, according to her family.

The woman charged in the April 8 hit-and-run, Natasha Washburn, appeared in court earlier the same day and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Robertson was still hospitalized at the time of Washburn’s Thursday hearing.

Washburn’s case will now be bound over to a grand jury. Judge Blake Anderson also lowered Washburn’s bond from $100,000 to $35,000.

Family members of the suspect left the courtroom immediately after the judge’s decision was announced, but the victim’s family spoke out and said they are displeased with the court’s decision.

“Now here we go, we’re going to get down, reduced. I mean, I don’t understand,” Victoria Murphy, who witnessed the incident, said.

Washburn is accused of hitting Robertson with her car. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving uninsured, failure to maintain lane of travel, and duty to give information and render aid.

The case will go before the Madison County grand jury at 8 a.m. July 10.