Hundreds of runners lace up their shoes for the 3rd annual “Glow Run 5K”

JACKSON, Tenn.-Hundreds of runners lace up their shoes in the fight against cancer, Thursday evening.

The Kirkland Cancer Center held the third annual “Glow Run 5K”.

A total of 136 runners signed up for the event, which started at the Kirkland Cancer Center and wound its way through the LANA area.

Organizers said this event is important in the fight against cancer.

“We’re trying to raise money for cancer prevention and recovery and research, so that’s why it’s important for you to run and just have fun,”

said Carrie Ann Knox, with the Kirkland Cancer Center.

All of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.