JMC Library celebrates Nat’l “Poem in your Pocket Day”

JACKSON, Tenn.-Thursday is National Poem in Your Pocket Day.

At the Jackson-Madison County Library peopled gathered to read any type of poem. This was the first time that they have held this event.

You could read your own poem or any type of poem and kids could draw pictures of poems.

“It’s just way for people to get more hands on and realizing that poetry is for everyone really, and that they shouldn’t be intimidated by poetry and that anyone can create poetry,” said Jenci Spradlin, adult services librarian.

Organizers said they hope that they can continue to have this event every year.