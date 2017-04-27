Make-A-Wish celebrates 35 years of granting wishes

JACKSON, Tenn. — April 27 is World Wish Day. It marks the day the very first Make-A-Wish gift was granted 35 years ago.

“It was just not a path we would ever have chosen, to go through cancer,” Sarah Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth’s son, Noah, was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2014 at just 5 years old. “He went every week to St. Jude to get his chemo, and we had chemo at home that I gave him every night,” she said.

Ellsworth said her son wanted to meet Darth Vader. Make-A-Wish sent the Ellsworths to Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld in October 2016 after Noah finished treatment.

“They made us eat ice cream for breakfast one morning, which my kids were so excited about,” Ellsworth said.

Make-A-Wish Volunteer Leah Gray said they celebrate World Wish Day every year to raise awareness. “There is nothing like seeing the expression on a child’s face when you grant a wish,” she said.

Make-A-Wish Mid-South has granted more than 5,200 wishes since it started in 1986. “For a moment in time, they’re not sick anymore,” Gray said.

Gray said they cannot do it without volunteers. “We want people to get involved because we want more people to see the joy it can bring to a child,” she said.

For the Ellsworths, Make-A-Wish gave their family something to look forward to. “God uses means like Make-A-Wish to help when things are hard,” she said.

Noah is now in remission and finished with treatment.

Make-A-Wish will host a volunteer training session May 13 in Jackson. For more information, visit midsouth.wish.org.