Rick Barnes spoke at Freed-Hardeman’s Sports Advisory Council Benefit

HENDERSON, Tenn — In a night meant to raise money for FHU athletics, Volunteer men’s basketball coach, Rick Barnes was on hand. The UT coach since 2015, had a special message for fans attending the benefit.

“I would like for them to understand how important Freed-Hardeman is to this community, and it can be even better if they want to make it better,” Barnes said. “We’re at a time where I do think athletics is the front porch of any university, and any college.”

Barnes has been a college coach for more than 40 years, 10 as an assistant coach and 30 as a head coach. In his career he has reached one Final Four, three Elite Eight’s, six Sweet Sixteen’s and an overall 22 NCAA tournament bids.

Before coaching at UT, Barnes led the Texas Longhorns from 1998-2015.