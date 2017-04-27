“Stomp Out Stigma 5K” held at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn.-A special event was held on the campus of Union University, Thursday afternoon.

The name of the event, the “Stomp out Stigma” 5K. They had over 100 runners participate in the event. Organizers said this event is, not only fun, but raises awareness on the stigmas related to mental illness.

“For people to be able to respond in a way that helps us to partner with people who are struggling with mental illness because it’s a dark and lonely place,” said Melanie Arias.

All of the proceeds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.