U.S. Marshals seek fugitive sex offender who may be in Tennessee

TENNESSEE — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward in the capture of a Florida sex offender who may be moving through Tennessee.

Ernest Eugene Reigh, 67, is wanted in Florida for failure to register as a sexual predator, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

There is no information at this time that Reigh is in Tennessee.

Reigh is described as a white male standing five feet seven inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

He is also wanted for federal violation of supervised release for possession of a machine gun.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who has seen Reigh or has other information is urged to call U.S. Marshals at 954-707-2457 or 305-710-7395.