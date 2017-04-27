WEATHER UPDATE

A FLOOD WATCH FOR DYER, LAKE AND OBION COUNTIES WILL GO INTO EFFECT FRIDAY EVENING AND REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM SUNDAY.

Cooler and drier weather will prevail across the Mid-South today behind a cold front that passed through Wednesday evening.

Southerly winds will return to the area on Friday with warmer temperatures and a surge in humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. This humid airmass will interact with a stationary front North of I-40 corridor leading to a persistent rainfall and flash flooding threat Friday night.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

