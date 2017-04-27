Wet Weather in the Weekend Forecast

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Sunshine has finally made it’s way across the West Tennessee sky and temperatures are warming up to the upper 60s and 70s as a result. Tomorrow will be much warmer but you might find a light jacket useful if you’ll be out this evening. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 50s during the evening.

TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies are expected to start the night before clouds build into the region early on in the morning. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Obion, Dyer, and Lake county in northwest Tennessee from Friday evening until Sunday evening. There’s wet weather in the forecast from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon and some of these showers could cause flash flooding. We’re also monitoring the threat for severe weather Friday, Saturday, and Sunday so make sure to tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on our potential rainfall amounts and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

