2 Gibson Co. deputy jailers arrested on drug charges

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two deputy jailers are facing drug counts after a monthlong investigation by the sheriff’s office and the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Luke Hynes, 28, of Trenton and Dalton Harrison, 23, both deputy jailers, are facing drug charges involving marijuana, according to a release from the Drug Task Force.

Sheriff Paul Thomas called in the task force after Hynes allegedly posted bond for an inmate jailed on drug charges, according to the release.

The task force also received information that Hynes was selling and storing marijuana at his home in Trenton.

The sheriff called Hynes in for a drug screen April 27, which indicted that the test had been falsified, according to the release.

The sheriff notified the task force, and their investigation led to a search of Hynes’ home where officers found about two ounces of high-grade marijuana and a set of digital scales, according to the release.

Further investigation by the Drug Task Force linked Harrison to the marijuana, and both men confessed their involvement, the release states.

Hynes was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and Harrison was arrested on casual exchange of marijuana.

Both are currently free on bond awaiting trial.

“It’s sad when we are forced to investigate those in the law enforcement community,” Special Agent in Charge Johnie Carter said in the release. “It violates the community’s trust in a profession where 99 percent of the folks are doing right.”