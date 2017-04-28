Gibson Co. sheriff speaks about jailers drug arrest

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two jailers find themselves booked into the place where they once worked, both charged with drug counts.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said allegations of Deputy Jailer Luke Hynes posting bond for an inmate arrested on drug charges, forced an investigation that ultimately led to his and another jailers arrest.

“If the law is on the book, the law is for everybody, including my employees and they understood that,” Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas said last month he received a complaint accusing jailer Luke Hynes of selling marijuana from his Trenton home. The Drug Task Force was called in, as the sheriff conducted his own investigation.

“He took a drug test but we had some concerns that the test may have been altered or falsified some kind of way,” Sheriff Thomas said.

After that suspicious drug test, Drug Task Force investigators searched Hynes’ home.

“Search the residents of one of the guys and we uncovered 2 ounces of higher grade marijuana and some scales which indicated sales,” Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Johnie Carter said.

The sheriff says 28-year-old Hynes confessed and was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Fellow jailer, 23-year-old Dalton Harrison was also arrested on a charge of casual exchange of marijuana.

“But we have no indication anything was smuggled in,” Sheriff Thomas said. “Any indication that anything was done here at the jail or one our property.”

Drug Task Force Special Agent Johnie Carter said these investigations are necessary when someone in law enforcement violates the community’s trust.

“When we find got that there is a public servant out there that is breaking the law then we will investigate it and follow it through like we would anyone else,” Carter said.

“These two men that worked for me are good guys, they were good employees,” Sheriff Thomas said. “They made stupid decisions, they’re grown, they understand the choices they made, they were wrong. Wish them well, its just unfortunate it had to happen.”

Sheriff Thomas said he believes this was an isolated case. He said all of his employees are subject to random drug tests as part of their employment with the county.

According to Sheriff Thomas, Harrison has worked in the jail since 2013 and Hynes since 2015. Both men are currently free on bond.