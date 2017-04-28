Jeffery Whitley registers his first hit as a Riverside Panther

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday night, Riverside High School honored someone very close to the program. Special needs student Jeffery Whitley, you probably remember him from his bond with his best friend Drake Smith, a member of the Panthers football, basketball and baseball team. Whitley was the school’s football manager since 2015, and had the chance to return a kick for a touchdown back in September against Loretto High School. Well on this day, Whitley got to put on a baseball uniform and step in to the batters box for the first time in his career.

He would make contact and sprint towards first, after a couple wild throws, Whitley was able to come all the away around for his first homerun. He would later be granted with the game ball. Whitley showing he can do it all, like his best friend Drake.

Riverside took down Hardin County in this one, 10-2.