Judge closes Tennessee sandwich shop labeled hotbed of crime

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Chattanooga sandwich shop has been shuttered by a judge’s order over claims that it has become a hotbed of crime.

According to the Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2pn49QV ), Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Thursday declared the Westside Shop a public nuisance as the location of alleged robberies, shootings and drug deals.

Prosecutors say that between January 1, 2014 and April 1, 2016, officers went to the store more than 200 times for complaints of fights, drug violations, robberies, shootings and other offenses.

The petition targets the store and its owner, Salma Ambo. Ambo could not be immediately reached for comment.

The store can argue against the temporarily closure order at a May 2 hearing.