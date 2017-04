Man accused of inappropriate contact with minor, charged with aggravated sexual battery

TRENTON, Tenn.-A $100,000 bond is set for a 64-year-old man accused of inappropriate contact with minor in Humboldt.

Larry Williams of Rockford, Illinois, is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Police said a family member caught Williams committing the alleged crime.

He is set to appear in court on May 7 in Trenton.