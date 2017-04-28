Mugshots : Madison County : 4/27/17 – 4/28/17

1/19 David Trudeau Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/19 Tahj Transou Simple domestic assault, vandalism

3/19 Sydney Frank Shoplifting

4/19 Rex Manley Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/19 Melanie Lucas Violation of probation

6/19 Mark Jones Simple domestic assault

7/19 Lenier Alexander Resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving

8/19 Kenyata Gathers Aggravated assault, DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/19 Joshua Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19 James Jarrett Failure to appear

11/19 Donald Bradley Public intoxication

12/19 David Castellaw Public intoxication

13/19 Corsica Polk Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Chronica Greer Failure to appear

15/19 Christopher Collins Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/19 Chaliyah Clark Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/19 Carlson Cole Violation of probation

18/19 Blayne Azevedo Violation of probation

19/19 Adrian Johnson Harassment







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.