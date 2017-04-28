Scattered T’storms This Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Obion, Dyer, and Lake county in northwest Tennessee from this evening until Sunday evening. There’s a chance for wet weather in the forecast from this afternoon through Sunday. We’re also monitoring the threat for severe weather today, tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.



While a severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening, there’s only a 20% – 50% chance for rain across West Tennessee with the likelier chance near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. Some areas in the Mid-South may not see any rain at all until Sunday!

