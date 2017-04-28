Tennessee lawmakers seek to ban sexting by minors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers want to make it against the law for minors to send or keep sexually explicit messages on smartphones.

The Tennessean reports that the measure introduced on behalf of state prosecutors and juvenile court judges passed the House on an 84-0 vote last week, and is headed for full Senate vote next week.

The bill is sponsored by two Williamson County Republicans, Sen. Jack Johnson and House Majority Leader Glen Casada.

Johnson says there have been a growing number of cases of young people sharing nude or sexually explicit images without permission. The bill would allow prosecutors allow status offense charges for violators, which refers minors to the Department of Children Services and potentially sent to shelter care.