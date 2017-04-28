WEATHER UPDATE

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR DYER, LAKE AND OBION COUNTIES GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING. 2″-3″ INCHES OF RAIN EXPECTED IN THOSE COUNTIES.

A warm front is lifting across the Mid-South. Showers and thunderstorms will be developing ahead of that front. The front is expected to stall across Missouri increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may become severe and could lead to flash flooding.

Saturday a cold front will approach the area again increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. These storms will expand in coverage by Sunday with some heavy downpours expected. Some storms may become severe.

High pressure builds into the region next week with drier air and cooler temperatures.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com