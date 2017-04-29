Hundreds come out for 33rd annual Caravan of Stars

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a packed house at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, as folks in the Hub City came out for a night of music at the 33rd annual Caravan of Stars.

“It’s always a good show here, and its always fun,” said performer Jim Yester, the original lead singer of “The Association.” “For us, it’s like a high school reunion.”

Yester was one of show’s eight acts, sharing the stage with his brother Jerry Yester, who is the lead singer of the Lovin Spoonful.

“This is our third time together, and this is maybe my 6th or 7th time doing one of these shows,” he said.

The show, put on by KOOL 103 is well-known throughout the state, bringing in people from all over.

“We have people, and a lot of fans that come to every show,” owner of the radio station Gerry Hunt said. “And then we have people that come from other area like Louisville, Cincinatti and Chattanooga.”

But Hunt said it’s not your typical concert.

Those who went, had a chance to meet and take photos with the stars before the curtain rose.

“When I was growing up, you went to concerts, they sang a song and went off stage and you never saw them again,” he said. “And now, they’re getting to meet all these artists.”

The show has become so popular, Hunt says he has trouble narrowing down the artists to play.

“A good problem we’ve got now, is I’ve had so many shows, everybody wants to come back,” he said.

Other acts of the night included Bobby Hendricks, Gary Talley, Jimy Sohns, John Ford Coley, Terry Sylvester and Tony Anderson.

Organizers with KOOL 103 say there will be a second show this October.