Mild And Breezy Overnight, Thunderstorms Most Of Sunday

Weather Update 11:10 PM

From the VIPIR7 Storm Team:

A few lingering thunderstorms mainly across Lake, Obion, Dyer, and Lauderdale. Main heavy rain axis is still north of west Tennessee across SE Missouri and southern Illinois. We will need to wait on the main front which is still across west-central Arkansas. Until then we’ll remain capped, which should keep the area quiet overnight.

Tomorrow:

The main cold front will sweep across West Tennessee by the late morning hours. Latest VIPIRcast shows a line of storms moving across the area through between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The line will have very heavy rain and pockets of potentially damaging winds as it passes. Cold front will arrive along the Mississippi River by about 7:00 PM once it passes we’ll filter in much cooler and drier air.

VIPIR7 Storm Team

