Pet of the week: Hope, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

She’s around 2 years old and she’s a small pitbull mix.

She was at the high kill shelter and STAT was asked to take her.

She’s only around 30 lbs and she thinks she’s a lap dog. She good with other dogs, cats and people.

She has been spayed and is ready for adoption!

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Hope.