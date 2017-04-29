Summer-Like Evening Across West Tennessee

Warm and breezy conditions dominate the afternoon. Most of the area is in the upper 80s right now. A warm south wind continues howling this afternoon and evening. This is the gradient wind from the deep trough moving across the Plains right now.

Fortunately for us, we remain capped. That simply means there is a layer in the mid levels of the atmosphere that is too warm that prevents updrafts from forming or maintaining. That is a different story along and north of the warm front which has been quite active overnight and today. In fact another wave is organizing off to the north and west. Gradually the main trough will move east and break the cap for West Tennessee and we’ll have a round of thunderstorms on Sunday. Ill have the details coming up here at 6:00 PM CDT

