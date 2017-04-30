Lane college 2017 commencement ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn — Lane college’s spring class of 2017 took a big step towards their future Saturday. Family and friends filled the Oman arena in support of the 2017 graduates. The 2016 national teacher of the year, Jahana Hayes, was the keynote speaker. More than a hundred graduates filled the seats as President of Lane college, Dr. Logan Hampton greeted them and their families. Parent of a graduate, Anna Parks Covington said her emotions are on cloud 99 as she witnessed her child walk across the stage.

“Words cannot really describe. I have joy in my heart, tears in my eyes proud, I’m thankful to God we have had 3 daughters to graduate from Lane college and this is the baby girl the last one.” Covington said.

Covington also shared words of encouragement for the graduating class. “Don’t stop here. Whatever your goal or your dreams may be this is not the end this is just a new beginning don’t stop here.”

Lane College officials also honored 50, 60, and 70 year class anniversaries.