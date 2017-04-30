Local church host great day of service

JACKSON, Tenn — A local church spent the day helping the community. For the second year in a row First United Methodist church has hosted the great day of service. Church members from Malesus UMC, Aldersgate UMC,and Brown’s youth also joined. First United selected 10 huge service projects to work on, Area Relief Ministries was one of the organizations chosen. ARM will have their main office building painted, and landscaping done to their hub club.

“First Methodist has paid for the paint and most of the volunteers are from other churches around town and we also have our own as well as some of the men in our program.” ARM’s Eexecutive Director, Michael Roby said.

Volunteers also worked on a demolition project behind First United Methodist church. The building will be revamped and constructed into a mission center.