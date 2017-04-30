Local church host Health Expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church encourages the community to get knowledgeable about their health.

Marantha 7th Day Adventist Church of Jackson hosted its annual Health Expo.

Attendees registered as they walked in and they were able to check on lifestyle conditions at different booths.

Medical experts were on hand to conduct blood pressure checks, blood glucose testing and massage therapy.

Organizers say the goal is to promote living a healthy lifestyle.

“We find out that health is a personal responsibility that a lot of things that we do in regards to our health it falls in our hands.” Organizer Dr. Thomas Jackson said.

Organizers say they will continue to host health expos every year.