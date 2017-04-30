Severe Threat Diminishes, Slow Clearing And Cooler Tonight

Weather Update 3:45 PM

From the VIPIR7 Storm Team:

Well the cold front is knocking on the door for West Tennessee this evening, behind it is much drier air that will gradually filter in west to east this evening. Once it passes the threat for additional storms comes to an end tonight. There may be light rain or sprinkles area wide at times until that point this evening But the heavier rain axis has shifted east into Middle Tennessee.

The 3:00 PM CDT Advisory from the Storm Prediction Center removes all of West Tennessee from the Level 1-2 threat for severe weather this evening.

I’ll have a look at the start of the work week coming up at 5:30 PM on WBBJ-TV.

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist Moe Shamell

