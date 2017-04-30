Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Today



Weather Update – 6:00 a.m. Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms have moved through much of northwest Tennessee north of I-40 this morning, but there is more rain to come! A cold front will move through West Tennessee today providing the area with a likely chance for rain. There’s also a slight risk for severe weather across all of West Tennessee today.



TODAY

A line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought flash flooding to northeastern Arkansas will bring rain to West Tennessee today from morning through afternoon. VIPIRCast shows that line falling apart later this morning to an extent so not all of West Tennessee may get heavy rain with this particular line. You’ll notice however that there’s a possibility for another line of showers and thunderstorms to develop this evening around 6 or 7 p.m. over Madison county.

The risk for severe weather is not very significant today, we might as well even call it a low to medium threat. If any thunderstorms become severe the main concerns will be from damaging winds and flash flooding. There is a low threat for tornadoes today.

Due to uncertainty still in the forecast, stay weather aware today! Keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates and make sure to tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast!

