Windy Start To The Week, Chilly Midweek Temperatures

Weather Update 10:51 PM CDT:

From The VIPIR7 Storm Team:

The last of the showers are moving towards the Tennessee River this evening just behind the main cold front. Cooler and drier air will move in behind it. The drier air will help push the tropical air mass that was in place out for this week. Tonight, we’ll drop to around 52°F for the low temperature. It will be on the windy side overnight with gusts as high as 35 mph. Hold on to your hats!

Tomorrow, it’ll be much cooler overall and quite breezy with winds again blowing at 15-20 mph gust over 30 mph. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early, but clouds will increase in the afternoon around the broad cyclonic flow of the upper low pressure system.

A relatively quiet week on the way. The fly in the ointment being Wednesday and Thursday, which may feature a few thunderstorms. For now, those do not appear to be strong or severe.

