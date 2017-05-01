WEATHER UPDATE

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM TODAY.

High pressure is beginning to build into the region bringing dry weather to the Mid-South. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will begin to occur by Tuesday night as the next low pressure system moves into the area. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday night as the low moves through the Mid-South.

An upper level low pressure system will move into the area on Thursday continuing rain chances through Friday morning. Cool temperatures will continue.

Next weekend will be dry as high pressure once again builds over the area. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

