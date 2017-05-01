Clearer Skies and Warmer Weather Ahead



Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Monday

Most of West Tennessee didn’t pick up as much rain as we expected yesterday and now clouds are slowly clearing the West Tennessee sky as a low pressure system moves away from the Mid-South. High pressure will bring clearer skies tonight and tomorrow with warmer weather to boot. Rain will be back soon so keep an eye out for future updates to this forecast!

TONIGHT

Expect mainly clear skies later tonight with lighter winds. It’ll be a cool night and a chilly start to the day on Tuesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s at sunrise.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine but another low pressure system will move into West Tennessee on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

