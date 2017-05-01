Family gathers to remember life of hit and run victim

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family rallying together during a time of mourning.

“Just praying. Just praying and believing in prayer and love of family,” cousin Victoria Murphy said.

“Balloons went to her house to meet her but she couldn’t be there,” relative Briana Banes said.

The family of Ramiza Robertson gathered for a vigil and balloon release at the spot where police say Natasha Washburn ran over her and kept going.

“She just came on the sidewalk and ran her over and torpedoed. It was kind of horrific, you know?,” Murphy said.

It happened along Old Hickory Boulevard on April 8. The 28-year-old died after nearly 20 days in the hospital.

Robertson’s mom says her baby was just going home from work.

She said Ramiza worked at the nearby Burger King and was headed home, steps away.

Washburn appeared in court where her bond was reduced on the same day Ramiza died.

“I don’t see how she can have a clear conscious to see what I saw and be peaceful. She can’t possibly be,” Banes said.

Washburn faces a slew of charges including leaving the scene of an accident and driving without insurance, but has not been charged in Ramiza’s death. Something the family hopes will change.

“I want people to remember she was loved and generous,” Banes said.

For now, this family searches for peace while clinging to the memories of the one they lost.

“I feel really sad because she made jokes and had a pretty good time so that’s why I feel really sad that she is gone,” Banes said.

The family said they are working on funeral arrangements which have been delayed because they requested an autopsy.

Washburn waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Her case will now go to the Madison County Grand Jury to see if there is enough evidence for her to go to trial.