Five people accused of vandalizing area school property, caught

DRESDEN, Tenn.-The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department said it has caught the five people responsible for at least $3,000 in vandalism at Dresden High School.

Investigators said Friday night, the four students and one other person broke into the field house, stole a golf golf cart and used it to do donuts on the field and damage field house doors before running it into a flooded creek.

Deputies said since the school is punishing the two 18-year-olds and three juveniles, their names will not be released.