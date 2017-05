Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. ‘Vacation House Check’ info

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you’re going out of town, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will come by and check on your home.

The department will periodically check on your property and also keep your contact information on file in case of an emergency.

You can download the form and learn more about the program here: www.mcso-tn.org/vacation-form.html.