Man able to escape fire that destroyed his home

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.-Monday’s high winds fueled a fire in Chester County, destroying a man’s home.

Fire officials said the call went out just before 5 p.m. The homeowner, 77-year-old Mickey Sadler was able to get out safely.

Officials said his granddaughter first spotted the smoke and flames, but due to bad cell phone service she had to drive away from the home to call for help.

Sadler’s daughter said they have suffered a heartbreaking loss.

“That’s exactly what choked me up, all of my mom’s stuff was in there and , my dad was in the border patrol in California for many years and we had lots of things that we brought back from California with us,” said Lawanda Preece, Sadler’s daughter..

The fire chief said due to the extent of the damage, it would be difficult to discover the source of the fire.