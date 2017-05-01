Man charged in 2016 police chase faces new counts

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of leading police on a chase last summer now faces additional charges.

Originally charged with leading police on a chase last summer from North Parkway to Old Hickory Boulevard, John David Hudson is now accused of giving a fake name to arresting officers.

During the pursuit, he allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic going 60 miles an hour and almost hit another car.

Hudson was later arrested that night near the McDonald’s on Old Hickory Boulevard.

He told police his name was Harold Wayne Hudson.

He faces charges of evading arrest, identity theft and filing a false report.