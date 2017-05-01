Man charged with sharing woman’s nude photo on Facebook

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of sharing a woman’s nude photo on Facebook is now facing charges.

Brandon Boles shared the nude photo of the woman March 31 from his Facebook account, according to court documents.

The photo showed the woman from the waist up and was liked by 200 people and shared multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Boles is also charged with violating a no-contact order involving the same woman.

He has a pending domestic assault case in Jackson City Court in which a no-contact order was issued directing him to not have any contact with her, according to an affidavit. The no-contact order was signed by the judge on March 31.

Boles is accused of violating the no-contact order beginning March 31 by calling and texting her using his mother’s phone. The contact reportedly continued throughout the following week.

Boles is charged with unlawful exposure and violation of no-contact order.