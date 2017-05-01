Mayor’s breakfast kicks off 37th annual Trenton Teapot Festival

TRENTON, Tenn. — The 37th annual Trenton Teapot Festival is in full swing, and residents are excited for a week of activities. The mayor’s prayer breakfast brought the community together Monday as they celebrated their annual tradition.

“We’re famous for our teapots,” Mayor Ricky Jackson said. “People come to see the teapots, but then we started the teapot festival and they can come see them. We make friends, meet old friends and make new ones, and we’re just proud of our city.”

Residents enjoyed sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy at First Presbyterian Church, with decorative teapots displayed at each table.

“What a better way to kick off the week to be here in the house of the Lord with all of our friends,” Grand Marshal Eric Allen said.

This year’s guest speaker was Susannah Lewis, the author of “Whoa! Susannah.” She shared her story of success as an entrepreneur.

Allen, the grand marshal for this year’s Teapot Festival Parade and a local financial adviser, said he’s grateful for the position and for the town he calls home.

“The more you give, the more you receive,” Allen said “And I’m not big on honors but this is a great honor, and I just love this town, and this festival just represents everything that we’re about.”

Mayor Jackson said the week of activities lets Trenton residents show off the city.

“It’s just a nice, close-knit community, and we love each other and we try to make this week really special,” Jackson said.

The proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Trenton Ministerial Association.