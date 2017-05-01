McNairy County encourages shopping local during ‘Small Business Week’

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s National Small Business Week, and McNairy County is aiming to drive customer traffic into their rural community.

“It all hinges around supporting those small businesses that maybe a $50 to $100 sale on any given day is huge to them,” said Eddie Crittendon, CEO of McNairy County Chamber and Economic Development.

Small business owners say it isn’t always easy to keep the doors open.

“It’s more difficult for small businesses, not just here but everywhere, to survive the big box stores and things like that,” Lee Henry, owner of Henry Furniture and Appliances, said.

Henry said it’s customer service that has set his family’s business apart and kept them going for 49 years.

“We can offer services and things like that they can’t offer, so that’s what we’ve relied on all these years is service to our customers,” Henry said.

To celebrate the impact of small businesses, Crittendon said they’re running a contest.

“Our staff put together some programs to get people out and checking in social media, letting people know they’re shopping at their stores. So we’re going to run that throughout the week and to get people out into the county,” Crittendon said.

Throughout the week, check into a local business on Facebook or Instagram and include “#ShopMcNairy” in your post. You could win a $50 gift card to a chamber member business of your choice.

“Our customer base has been really good to support us through the years, and that’s why we’re still here,” Henry said. “If we didn’t have the local people and repeat customers, we probably wouldn’t be here today.”

A small business is considered any business with less than 500 employees. Statistics show more than 50 percent of Americans own or work for a small business.

A winner for the contest will be drawn Monday, May 8.