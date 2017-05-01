Mugshots : Madison County : 4/28/17 – 5/01/17

1/57 Brittnie Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/57 William Hunley Violation of probation

3/57 Cordetrick Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

4/57 Michael James Theft under $500

5/57 Leon Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/57 Wayne Murphy Shoplifting

7/57 Vernita Degraffreed Assault, shoplifting

8/57 Tony Hunt DUI, violation of implied consent law

9/57 Tocia Cobb Contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/57 Steven Forsythe Unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container

11/57 Stacy Davison Violation of probation

12/57 Senetria Wilson Assault, shoplifting

13/57 Roman Sanders Violation of probation

14/57 Rodorikus Gibbs Theft under $500

15/57 Richard Miller No charges entered

16/57 Rasheika Ellinger Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/57 Preshaun Pack Violation of community corrections

18/57 Nicole Carney Shoplifting

19/57 Luis Salinas DUI, reckless endangerment, open container law

20/57 Lenorise Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license

21/57 Lawrence Bills Hold for court

22/57 Lashawnda Worrells Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/57 Lajuan Gordon Violation of community corrections

24/57 Kyle Sanders Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

25/57 Kiara Kelly Assault, shoplifting

26/57 Jorge Garcia Driving while unlicensed

27/57 John Hudson Evading arrest, reckless driving, identity theft, false reports, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/57 Jimmy Watkins DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender

29/57 Jimmy Bartlett Ex parte order of protection

30/57 Jerry Goff Vandalism

31/57 Jarvis Johnson Failure to comply

32/57 Jaden Moses Simple domestic assault

33/57 Jacob Hudson Hold for investigation

34/57 Hilliary Jetton Resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/57 Ebony Malone Assault, shoplifting

36/57 Devan Walker Public intoxication

37/57 Debbie Johnson Violation of probation

38/57 David Burngasser DUI, schedule II drug violations, open container

39/57 Darius Swanson Violation of community corrections

40/57 Daniel Thomas Harassment domestic assault

41/57 Danesha Shivers Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/57 Cynthia Shelby Violation of community corrections

43/57 Christopher Lipford Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/57 Christopher Griffin No charges entered

45/57 Chase Kemp Failure to appear

46/57 Charuna Fason Stalking

47/57 Chadric White Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

48/57 Cameron Clark Criminal trespass

49/57 Brandon Love Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

50/57 Brandon Boles Violation of order of protection, public indecency

51/57 Brandi Stout Driving on revoked/suspended license

52/57 Billy Graves Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

53/57 Ashley Peete Driving on revoked/suspended license

54/57 April Johnson Unlawful drug paraphernalia

55/57 Angie Woodson Failure to appear

56/57 Alphonso Crofett Violation of probation

57/57 Adrian Blackwell Driving on revoked/suspended license



















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/01/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.