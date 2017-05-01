Nutrition leaders check out Liberty Tech’s ag program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nutrition directors from across West Tennessee gathered Monday at Liberty Technology Magnet High School to learn more about how the students are taking agriculture education to the next level.

During a tour of the green house, they learned about various vegetables and fish that are grown and how they go directly to local school lunchrooms for use.

“That’s known as a farm-to-trade program, and West Tennessee, Liberty Tech is one of the model schools in the nation for doing this type of program,” Jackson-Madison County School Nutrition Supervisor Alison Pyron said.

Liberty Tech is the only school in West Tennessee that has such a program.