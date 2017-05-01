Pelosi tells Fisk students to mobilize against prejudice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has told a group of graduating students at Fisk University to mobilize against prejudice and inequality.

Pelosi did not mention President Donald Trump by name. However, she said the election showed more work needs to be done to rid the nation of negative attitudes that have haunted America for generations.

She spoke of the historically black university’s legacy and leadership during the civil rights movement and said students would once again need to engage in the same spirit of activism defined by earlier Fisk graduates.

She called them to insist on their rights, insist America make good on its promise of opportunity and equality and insist that black lives matter.

Pelosi received an honorary degree at the school during the graduation ceremony Monday.