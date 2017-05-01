Police investigate afternoon shooting in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in east Jackson.

Police are looking for man in connection with the shooting that took place around 12:40 p.m. in the area of 33 Carver Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

A victim is being treated at a local hospital, according to the release.

Police describe the subject they are seeking as a black male who was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Investigators are working the scene and collecting evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).