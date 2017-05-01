Three juveniles accused of vandalizing Henderson city park

HENDERSON, Tenn.-Three juveniles are in trouble with the law in the city of Henderson, accused of vandalizing the city’s park.

It happened over the weekend at the Gene Record Memorial Park.

Police said a witness noticed the young teens using spray paint on the sidewalks, bridge and in the concessions area.

Henderson Police Chief Wilton Cleveland told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they damaged a place originally built for them.

“These parks are for them and they are for the citizens and if we tear them up then it cost more for us to repair them and when they get caught they are going to be punished in some way,” said Chief Cleveland.

Park officials spent Monday morning cleaning up the mess. The juveniles were charged with vandalism.